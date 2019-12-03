

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose slightly on Tuesday after falling sharply the previous day amid increasing trade tensions between the U.S. and its trading partners.



Closer home, the Trump administration proposed to slap punitive duties of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion (£1.87 billion) in imports of French Champagne, handbags, cheese and other products, saying a new French tax that hit American technology companies discriminated against the United States.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 6 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,792 after losing 2 percent on Monday.



Luxury stocks fell the most, hit by the U.S. tariff threat. LVMH dropped 1.5 percent, Kering and Hermes International all fell around 1.5 percent.



Elsewhere, Asian markets fell broadly on fresh concerns about global trade while U.S. stock futures nudged higher.



