

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurostat releases euro area producer prices for October. Prices are forecast to drop 1.9 percent annually after easing 1.2 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. The euro rose against the greenback but fell against the franc, the yen and the pound.



The euro was worth 1.1082 against the dollar, 1.0966 against the franc, 120.79 against the yen and 0.8535 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



