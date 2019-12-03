As from December 4, subscription rights (TR) issued by Minesto AB will be traded on First North Growth Market Stockholm. Trading will continue including December 16, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights (TR) ------------------------------------------ Short name: MINEST TR ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460672 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 186255 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------ As from December 4, paid subscription shares (BTA) issued by Minesto AB will be traded on First North Growth Market Stockholm. Trading will continue to and including January 10, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares (BTA) ------------------------------------------------ Short name: MINEST BTA ------------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0013460680 ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 186256 ------------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------ Mic Code: SSME ------------------------------------------------ This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser; G&W Fondkommission. For more information, please call G&W Fondkommission tel. +46 (0)8 503 00 050.