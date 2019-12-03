

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production declined for the fifth month in a row in October, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production fell a working-day adjusted 3.9 percent year-on-year in October, following a 4.5 percent decline in September.



Manufacturing output rose 0.1 percent in October.



Among the other sub sectors, mining and energy production decreased 29.0 percent and 28.3 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent in October, after a 1.5 percent fall in the prior month.



