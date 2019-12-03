

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer price inflation rose at the fastest pace in three months in November, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 10.56 percent year-on-year in November, following an 8.55 percent increase in October. Economists had expected an 11.0 percent rise.



The prices for education grew 14.35 percent annually in November and those of miscellaneous goods and services, and health rose by 14.0 percent and 13.85 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.38 percent in November, led by a 2.69 percent rise in clothing and footwear. Economists had expected a 0.75 percent increase.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the producer prices grew 4.26 percent annually in November, following a 1.7 percent increase in October. The latest rise in prices was the fastest in three months.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.08 percent in November.



