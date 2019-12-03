OneSoft Solutions Inc.: OneSoft Solutions to Present at the LD Micro Main Event (XII) in Bel Air, California

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") (TSXV:OSS)(OTCQB:OSSIF), a North American developer of cloud-based business solutions, is pleased to announce that President and COO Brandon Taylor will present OneSoft's investment thesis to investors at the LD Micro Main Event to be held at the Luxe Hotel in Bel Air, California on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Mr. Taylor's open presentation is scheduled at 9:40 PM PST / 12:40 PM EST, and investors who have interest in meeting privately are encouraged to request one-on-one sessions throughout the day, using the LD Micro on-line booking process.

"OneSoft has a story that appeals to many of our American investors, since the highly regulated oil and gas pipeline industry in the U.S. is our primary target market," said Mr. Taylor. "PHMSA, America's pipeline industry regulator, recently published more extensive compliance requirements (document 2019-20458) that mandates O&G pipeline operators to collect, store, interpret and manage more data as part of their integrity management processes, which we believe our SaaS solutions are well-poised to address. Our team continues to execute on our operational plans, having recently engaged a Fortune 100 client for our first upstream pilot and having reported 115% year to date revenue growth in our third quarter report. Our balance sheet is strong, with $11.3 million of cash at quarter end and no debt, and we believe that 2019 and 2020 SaaS recurring revenues will more than double over the respective prior year. We look forward to updating LD Micro attendees on our continued progress."

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

The LD Micro Main Event will take place on June 10th-12th in Los Angeles, at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel, which will feature 275 companies, and will be attended by over 1,400 individuals.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space.

What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event).

In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

For those interested in attending, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About OneSoft and OneBridge

OneSoft has developed software technology and products that have capability to transition legacy, on-premise licensed software applications to operate on the Microsoft [MSFT] Azure Cloud Platform. Our business strategy is to seek opportunities to incorporate Data Science and Machine Learning, business intelligence and predictive analytics to create cost-efficient, subscription-based software-as-a-service solutions. Visit www.onesoft.ca for more information.

OneSoft's wholly owned subsidiary, OneBridge Solutions Inc., develops and markets revolutionary new SaaS solutions that use advanced Data Sciences and Machine Learning to analyze big data using predictive analytics to assist Oil & Gas pipeline operators to predict pipeline failures and thereby save lives, protect the environment, reduce operational costs and address regulatory compliance requirements. Visit www.onebridgesolutions.com for more information.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk, CEO

dkushniruk@onesoft.ca

(780) 437-4950

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations

Sean@SophicCapital.com

(647) 494-7710

