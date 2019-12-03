

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's unemployment increased in November, data from the Ministry of Labor, Migration and Social Security showed on Tuesday.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 20,525 in November from the previous month. The average increase in unemployment over the last ten years was 20,477.



Nonetheless, the number of unemployed totaled 3.198 million, the lowest for the month of November since 2008.



Compared to last year, the number of people out of work decreased by 54,683 or 1.68 percent in November.



The youth unemployment, which covers persons below 25 years of age, decreased by 0.26 percent from the previous month.



Unemployment in agriculture decreased 1,715 and fell by 607 in industry. Meanwhile, unemployment in construction increased 1,738 and by 23,934 in services.



