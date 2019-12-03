CPT Markets UK London Stock Exchange market open ceremony held

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / On December 2nd, 2019, the CPT Markets UK London Stock Exchange market open ceremony was held at the LSE site. This marks that CPT Markets UK will tap into more financial resources, undertake more financial business, and lay a solid foundation to further expand the European and international markets, and become the promoter of global layout of large enterprises. This also means that the cooperation between CPT Markets UK and the London Stock Exchange has reached a new level. As the world's top financial center, London's unique charm and status have been further highlighted and consolidated in the face of growing demand for investment, financing and international trade.

Nick Lewis, CEO of CPT Markers UK, and James Wu, CEO of CPT Markets Greater China, joined the LSE market open ceremony with company representatives. At the end of the countdown, applause thundered through the venue and the atmosphere was more than ever warm, with people congratulating CPT Markets UK.

Becoming the members of London Stock Exchange is the first step for CPT Markets UK to develop the business in the new starting point and the international platform. CPT Markets UK focus on long-term market, with dedicated spirit to create high-quality service to the extreme, strive to achieve better trading experience by providing the most advanced, cutting-edge investment ideas and the professional knowledge to improve customers engagement and trading motivation.

As a member of the London Stock Exchange, CPT Markets UK provides Asian investors with more diversified options to directly participate in Europe's largest bourse and the global market. At the same time, CPT Markers UK has also consolidated and developed its business advantages.

In the future, CPT Markets UK will shoulder the responsibility of being the world's leading enterprise in the international financial community, and focus more on the improvement of customer service and technologies. We are confident that we have the strength to achieve this goal. In the future, we will not be afraid of challenges and strive to create greater value! We believe all the customers will support us as always because of the efforts of CPT Markets UK!

