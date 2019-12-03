New Pacific Metals: Huge Silver Project in Bolivia - Resource Estimate Coming in Q2 2020Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:35
|New Pacific Metals: Huge Silver Project in Bolivia - Resource Estimate Coming in Q2 2020
|New Pacific Metals: Huge Silver Project in Bolivia - Resource Estimate Coming in Q2 202 Quelle: Rohstoff-TV/Commodity-TV
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|New Pacific Metals Corp (2): New Pacific holders elect five directors at AGM
|Mo
|New Pacific Metals Corp (2): New Pacific drills 93.08 m of 289 g/t Ag at Silver Sand
|Mo
|New Pacific Metals Corp.: New Pacific Continues to Intersect Multiple Broad Intervals of Silver Mineralization ...
|20.11.
|New Pacific Metals posts C$1.9M profit in 3Q after C$17M financing
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|NEW PACIFIC METALS CORP
|3,160
|-1,25 %