Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius AB (ESO1L, ISIN code LT0000130023) and Ignitis gamyba AB (LNR1L, ISIN code LT0000128571) shares on December 4, 2019. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuers due to the general meetings of shareholders. The trading will be resumed on December 5, 2019. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.