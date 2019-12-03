Golden Lake Exploration Inc.: Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Golden Lake Exploration Inc. (CSE: GLM) ("GLM" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 5 million units ("Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $500,000.00 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share ("Share") and one transferable Share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the Subscriber to purchase one Warrant Share for a 24-month period after the Closing Date at an exercise price of $0.15 per share. Net proceeds of the Financing will be used for general working capital purposes and to advance the Corporation's Jewel Ridge gold property near Eureka, Nevada.

Shares issued pursuant to the Financing will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada.

The Corporation may pay cash finder's fees on subscriptions under the Financing equal to 7%.

About Golden Lake Exploration Inc.

Golden Lake Exploration Inc. is a junior public mining exploration company engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to acquire, explore and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to aggressively advance its exploration program on the Jewel Ridge property.

