

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon announced that Cyber Monday 2019 was the single biggest shopping day in its history, based on the number of items ordered worldwide. The e-commerce and technology giant noted that hundreds of millions of products were ordered worldwide between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, alone, including Amazon devices and toys.



For devices and smart home devices, it was a record-breaking weekend. Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote were the top sellers in the U.S. on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Top-selling categories worldwide included toys, home, fashion and health and personal care.



On Black Friday, other best sellers in the U.S. included Instant Pot Duo80 - 8 Quart, 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco Bigger Surprise and iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum. Cyber Monday's top sellers in the country included Play-Doh Sweet Shoppe Cookie Creations, and LEGO City Ambulance Helicopter 60179 Building Kit.



In the holiday weekend shopping for toys, the best-sellers were LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader's Castle, Monopoly Game: Disney Frozen 2 Edition, and Hasbro games.



Amazon customers ordered more than 25 million home items worldwide on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, combined.



For Amazon Fashion, Cyber Monday was the single biggest shopping day ever. Further, more than four million beauty products were bought on the day.



Independent third-party sellers, mostly small and medium-sized businesses, in Amazon's Stores sold more items during Cyber Monday 2019 than any other 24-hour period.



Through the five days between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, Amazon delivered millions of grocery items to Prime members in the U.S. Best sellers included Honeycrisp apples, lemons and avocados.



Jeff Wilke, CEO Worldwide Consumer, Amazon, said, 'We're focused on making this holiday season more convenient than ever for our customers, especially given how short this holiday shopping season will be.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX