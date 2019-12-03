Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2019

PR Newswire
03.12.2019 | 14:16
BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 29

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at
close of business on 2 December 2019 were:

183.81p  Capital only
185.08p  Including current year income XD

Notes:

1.       Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.       Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.          Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 02nd
December 2019, the Company has 80,154,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
20,207,261  which are held in treasury.
