InnerScope's CEO will give a presentation at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event institutional investor conference being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California

Roseville, California--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: INND) ("InnerScope") a manufacturer and Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") distributor/retailer of FDA-Registered Hearing Aids, Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, ("Hearing Products") Hearing Related Treatment Therapies, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing Supplements and proprietary CBD Oil ("Hearing Health Products") (collectively "Hearing Product Portfolio"), its CEO, Matthew Moore, has been invited to present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event Institutional Investor Conference being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California. Moore is scheduled to present on December 11th at 4:40 P.M. PST and will be joined by InnerScope's Chairman, Mark Moore for one-on-one meetings with institutional analysts and investors throughout the day.

Moore will be discussing the new upcoming industry regulatory changes with the Over-the-Counter ("OTC") Hearing Aid Law (expected to be enacted in 2020) and how InnerScope anticipated the industry changes and believes it is in prime position to take a significant piece of the current $5 billion dollar U.S. hearing aid market.

InnerScope is extremely confident in its innovative interactive Point of Sale Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks, ("Hearing Kiosk") and its affordable Hearing Product Portfolio to be sold in-store off-the-shelf (in major retailers and pharmacies chains) or online, which will give easy access to purchase hearing healthcare products for the 42+ million Americans (the "Underserved Market") who currently need hearing help and are at risk of multiple health and cognitive issues including dementia, from untreated hearing loss. InnerScope believes by giving the public FREE and CONVENIENT access to regularly check their hearing and offering in-store affordable Hearing Products right off-the-shelf or online access to the latest in hearing technology will not only disrupt the current $5 billion U.S. hearing industry, but also potentially save tens of billions of dollars in healthcare cost related to health issues associated with untreated hearing loss. Currently, the $5 billion U.S. hearing industry only serves 16% percent of the market or approximately 8 million Americans who has sought help for their hearing issues. The Hearing Kiosk, deployed in major pharmacies and "Big Box" retailers (next to the blood pressure kiosks) across the country is expected to help serve the current untapped Underserved Market (currently estimated to be worth in the tens of billions of dollars). Moreover, due to the on-going aging U.S. population, the Underserved Market is expected to continue to grow, especially since over two-thirds of adults between the ages of 70 to 79 experience age related hearing loss.

InnerScope's sole mission as a hearing healthcare company is to offer and deliver in-store off-the-shelf or online DTC affordable hearing healthcare and related hearing products and services to the tens of millions people with hearing issues. InnerScope believes it will be a major disruptive player in the hearing healthcare industry starting next year in 2020 by delivering on its mission and continuing to execute on its plans of adding hundreds of more retail/wholesale in-store and online distribution locations across the U.S and Canada.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with 275 companies scheduled to present to more than 1400 attendees. The conference will also feature variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest to investors and issuers, as well as evening social events.

"This year's Main Event is our largest event to date, with 275 companies set to present and meet with investors" stated Chris Lahiji, President of LD Micro. "Even though LD has emerged as one of the largest and most influential organizations in the space, our focus has never deviated from showcasing some of the more interesting businesses in the world to our ever-growing community. Investor interest in our events has also never been stronger, and that goes for our commitment to philanthropy as well."

"We are pleased to present at the largest ever LD Micro Main Event Institutional Investor Conference said Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies. "It is a perfect forum to highlight the ever-growing U.S. and global hearing healthcare market. InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer approach is not only right in-line with the new OTC law and regulatory changes happening within the industry, but ahead of the curve."

"InnerScope has already secured agreements for hundreds of Hearing Kiosks locations around the U.S. and Canada for its Hearing Product Portfolio to be purchased in-store off-the-shelf or online. We are continuing working with major "Big Box" retailers and pharmacies to secure hundreds and potentially thousands oflocations for distribution of our Hearing Kiosks and Hearing Product Portfolio. We believe InnerScope is currently well-positioned to disrupt the current $5 billion dollar U.S. hearing marketwith its unique innovative approach to Direct-to-Consumer hearing healthcare.We also believe the U.S. hearing healthcare market is primed to see exponential growth based on all the up-coming regulatory industry changes. By InnerScope giving the public FREE access to regularly check their hearing combined with offering quick, convenient and easyaccess to purchase affordable Hearing Productsright off the shelf (which to-date has never been done before) or online to help with their hearing issues.With InnerScope's current Hearing Product Portfolio plus itscurrent and future Distribution Agreements,we expectstarting in 2020, to play a major disruptive role in the U.S. hearing healthcare market, concluded Mr. Moore."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) is a rapidly expanding consolidator of the hearing aid industry. Management is applying decades of profitable industry experience and technology to an antiquated and disjointed industry, unlocking scale and efficiency, which will serve all of InnerScope's stakeholders. Its direct-to-consumer model is revolutionizing the industry with its Walmart.com,Sears.com and Kmart.com relationship representing a paramount shift in the consumption of hearing aids by the hearing impaired.

In addition, InnerScope plans to continue to open, acquire, and operate a physical chain of clinicsaid and retail hearing audiological. InnerScope's mission is to serve approximately 1.2 billion people around the globe that are suffering with 25db or greater hearing loss across the entire hearing impaired vertical from R&D and manufacturing through direct consumer sales and services. For more information, please visit: www.innd.com. For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND) please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page. https://twitter.com/inndstock

About the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into an event platform hosting several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi), which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50M-$300M to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. The index is market cap weighted and is comprised of 996 stocks in the U.S. and Canada. It is a non-registered investment advisor. For more information, please visit: www.ldmicro.com.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.

Investor Relations

Info@innd.com

916-218-4100

www.innd.com

For the Most Up-to-Date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCQB: INND), please visit and follow our Official Twitter account @inndstock Page.

https://twitter.com/inndstock

Walmart.com

Sears.com

Kmart.com

Over-the-Counter ("OTC") Hearing Aid Law

Point of Sale Hearing Screening Retail Kiosks





To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50338