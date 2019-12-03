IDW Media Holdings Inc.: IDW Media To Present at LD Micro Main Event XII

LOS ANGELES, CA and NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / IDW Media Holdings , Inc. (OTCPINK:IDWM), an integrated media company, will present at the LD Micro Main Event XII investor conference.

Ezra Rosensaft, IDW Media's Chief Financial Officer, will give the presentation at 8 AM PST on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 and host investor meetings throughout the day. Lydia Antonini, President of IDW Media's Entertainment division, will host investor meetings on December 11th.

The IDW Media presentation will be webcast here and subsequently available for replay through the investor presentations page of the Company's website.

The 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event will be held at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, CA on December 10th-12th. The conference will host more than 250 companies in technology, biotech, pharmaceuticals, mining, energy, and other sectors.

To register and attend the event, please contact David Scher at david@ldmicro.com or visit http://www.ldmicro.com for more information.

About IDW Media Holdings:

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCPINK:IDWM) is an integrated media company. IDW Media's businesses include IDW Publishing - a leading American publisher of comic books and graphic novels, IDW Entertainment - a producer and distributor of franchise content through television and other media, and CTM Media Group Inc., - one of North America's largest distributors of information for tourists and travelers.

About LD Micro:

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Ezra Rosensaft, Chief Financial Officer

IDW Media Holdings

ezra@idwmh.com

SOURCE: IDW Media Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/568844/IDW-Media-To-Present-at-LD-Micro-Main-Event-XII