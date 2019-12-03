Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 902204 ISIN: US4016171054 Ticker-Symbol: GU9 
Berlin
03.12.19
08:08 Uhr
17,200 Euro
-0,100
-0,58 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GUESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GUESS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
17,200
17,500
16:47
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GUESS
GUESS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GUESS INC17,200-0,58 %