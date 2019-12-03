Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: FLES) announces that along with its recent acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com (4Less) it also owns multiple website domains with the 4Less brand that includes: Brakes4Less.com, Shocks4Less.com, HeadLights4Less.com, AirIntake4Less.com, BrakePads4Less.com, ExhaustSystems4Less.com, FenderFlares4Less.com, Mufflers4Less.com, OverLand4Less.com, PowerSteps4Less.com, TrailerHitches4Less.com, WheelsAndTires4Less.com and Winches4Less.com which the company expects to build out as niche sites similar to LiftKits4Less.com.

The company expects to build out the niche web sites under a singular ecommerce backend platform. "We are preparing for the implementation of all of the unique domains we own," states Christopher Davenport, founder of liftkits4less.com. "We have developed a singular backend platform that will allow the company to push data across all our niche web sites. I believe this is truly transformative approach to Automotive E-Tailing."

The Company focuses on niche web sites to target specific auto parts customers. High quality customer service that builds consumer confidence with an easy buying experience differentiates the customer experience compared to the "all things to all buyers" approach that most ecommerce web sites use today.

About The 4Less Group, Inc.

With the acquisition of the URL AutoParts4Less.com, FLES is focusing all of their efforts and resources on building out a flagship automotive E-tailing site with the potential to list and sell literally millions of parts that will include automotive specialty equipment parts and accessories, targeted "niche" web sites and potentially a used auto parts exchange one day as well.

Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

