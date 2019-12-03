Visiongain Publishes Blood Preparation Market 2019-2029 Report

LONDON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis by Product Type (Whole Blood, Blood Components, Blood Derivatives), Antithrombotic and Anticoagulants Type (Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors, Fibrinolytics, Anticoagulants), Application (Thrombocytosis, Pulmonary Embolism, Renal Impairment, Angina Blood Vessel Complications, And Others), Plus Company and Country Analysis and Forecasts

Market Definition:

• Blood is a mixture of cellular elements, colloids and crystalloids. Different blood components have different relative density, sediment rate and size. Functional efficiency of each component is dependent on appropriate processing and proper storage.

• Blood is collected in a primary bag that contains anticoagulant preservatives. Different components need different storage conditions and temperature requirements for therapeutic efficacy.

Market Overview and Trends

• South-east Asian countries such as Indonesia, India, Thailand and Myanmar are at highest risk of disease incidence. Strong product pipeline of anti-thrombotic and anticoagulant drugs coupled with rising awareness about blood donation in developing countries should propel industry growth.

• Blood and blood components market of global blood preparation market is expected to be growing due to increasing application of blood components and rising prevalence of bleeding disorders requiring blood transfusion.

• Organizations, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), are taking initiatives for raising awareness levels via programs that aim to prevent thrombosis-associated complications in early stages

• As per NIH 2018 data, nearly 100,000 to 300,000 people in the U.S. die due to venous thrombosis annually. Anti-thrombotic and anticoagulants market is anticipated to witness high growth over the forecast timeframe owing to growing adoption of anti-thrombotic drugs to reduce mortality due to thrombosis.

Market Dynamics:

Factors Influencing the Market Growth:

• Growing demand for blood and its components in surgical procedures is expected to be a key factor driving the market.

• Growing geriatric population base and rising healthcare expenditures are likely to boost the market further.

• The introduction of novel technologies along with the increasing usage of plasma in pharmaceutical industry is further projected to contribute to the market growth.

• Various governments across the globe are focusing on increasing the number of blood donations through reimbursement policies, such as monetary incentives for donors. Further results in the growth of the global market

Factors Restraining the Market Growth:

• Risk of infection transmission through transfused blood is the main factor which is hindering the growth of blood preparation market.

Market Segmentation 2019-2029:

The Blood preparation market is segmented on the product type, application, and geography.

Product Type

• Whole Blood Market, 2019-2029

• Blood Components Market, 2019-2029

• Blood Derivatives Market, 2019-2029

Antithrombotic & Anticoagulants

• Platelet Aggregation Inhibitors Market, 2019-2029

• Fibrinolytics Market, 2019-2029

• Anticoagulants Market, 2019-2029

Application

• Thrombocytosis Market, 2019-2029

• Pulmonary Embolism Market, 2019-2029

• Renal Impairment Market, 2019-2029

• Angina Blood Vessel Complications Market, 2019-2029

• Others Market, 2019-2029

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

• North America Market, 2019-2029

• Europe Market, 2019-2029

• Asia-Pacific Market, 2019-2029

• LAMEA Market, 2019-2029

Competitive Analysis:

• Research and development is the primary strategy adopted by the key players in the Blood preparation market.

• These companies have developed various strategies and developments such as product launch, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, and collaborations.

• In June 2017, Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received FDA approval for the commercial launch of Bevyxxa, a novel oral anticoagulant drug

Companies covered in the report include:

AstraZeneca PLC

Baxter International, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Hikima Pharmaceuticals PLC

LEO Pharma A/S

Pfizer, Inc.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

