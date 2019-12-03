Artelo Biosciences to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

LA JOLLA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics that modulate the endocannabinoid system, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Bel Air, California.

Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, December 10th at 2:40 p.m., Pacific Time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

The LD Micro Main Event is one of the nation's largest independent conferences for micro-cap companies, with over 250 names presenting to more than 1,400 attendees. The conference will also feature a variety of speakers and panelists discussing topics of interest and issuers, as well as evening social events.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential events annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LDM launched the first pure microcap index (the LDMi) to exclusively provide intraday information on the entire sector. LD will continue to provide valuable tools for the benefit of everyone in the small and micro-cap universe.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the Company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

