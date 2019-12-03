Michigan Manufactured Housing Association: Add 'New Manufactured Home' to Your Holiday Shopping List

OKEMOS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / The holidays are fast approaching, and it's the perfect time for ... house hunting? "While you may hesitate to put a big-ticket item like a new home on your holiday shopping list, it may make sense for you," says Michigan Manufactured Housing Association (MMHA) Director Darren Ing. There are some surprisingly smart reasons to let everyone else hit the mall, while you make the purchase of a lifetime: a new manufactured home to ring in the New Year. MMHA's members offer these reasons and tips.

Reason #1: Holiday cheer is all around, homes and yards are decorated, and while you may not have as much daylight to explore the community, hopefully you'll get to see more neighbors out and about enjoying time off with family and friends. Kitty Cole of Sherwood Forest suggests, "Try to make time to visit the communities you're considering on a weekday morning and afternoon, or check out a special event to meet a few community residents."

Reason #2: Get a true picture. Sure, any home can look great a warm and sunny spring day, but what about an overcast day in late fall? Jerry Ruggirello of AJR Home Sales says, "Shop now to truly see how much natural light you'll have during this part of the year. It's also a great time to check the interior of the home for cold drafts or air leaks. While today's manufactured homes are well insulated with quality windows and doors, a cold blustery day is a great time to check for any minor air leaks."

Reason #3: Take it slow. House hunting and moving during the holidays can actually help take the edge off of the usual hustle and bustle. If you're already taking time off from work for the holidays, you can easily schedule in the time you need to make purchasing decisions, get financial info together, and pack at your own pace.

Reason #4: Quick move-in. Angelic Sponaugle of Michigan Home Zone advises, "There may be end of year incentives that would provide additional cost savings to prospective buyers. The salesperson may even be able to get you into your new home in time to host a New Year's Eve party." Most communities have model homes on display and already sited in your chosen community, so immediate occupancy is likely an option.

Reason #5: Avoid the spring rush. Let's face it, there are good reasons so many people decide to buy a new home in the spring, but that shouldn't stop you from shopping in the winter. According to Josh Schnakenberg of Sun Communities, "There be fewer people out and about looking at homes, but because new manufactured homes are typically at a consistent inventory level in communities, you'll still have a great selection."

For more information about the 300+ member communities and home sellers in Michigan, visit the Michigan Manufactured Housing Association at www.michhome.org.

