Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest patient journey analysis engagement for a leading pharma company. This success story offers comprehensive insights on how patient journey analysis helped a pharma company to gain a 360° understanding of the patients diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005438/en/

Facing challenges in analyzing patient journey? We offer advanced analytics solutions that can help you gain a better understanding of patient cohorts to drive drug discovery and service efficiency. Request a FREE proposal today!

About the ClientThe client is a well-known pharmaceutical corporation based out of the United States.

The client's challenges included:

Understanding the journey of patients diagnosed with Crohn's disease

Analyzing the efficacy of clinical trials against real-world data sets

Identifying factors impacting disease progression and drug discovery

According to the patient journey analysis experts at Quantzig, "We adopt a holistic approach to deliver the critical information you need to develop patient-centric engagement strategies, better align your value propositions, and improve market performance."

Talk to our analytics experts for more information on how our customer patient journey analytics solutions can help you make well-informed business decisions.

Quantzig's approach to patient journey analysis comprised of:

Step 1: Data Discovery

During this phase of the patient journey analysis engagement, our experts mapped the entire patient treatment path using data from laboratory test results, patient demographics, radiology reports, pharmacy information, hospital admission, discharge summaries, and progress notes.

Step 2: Mapping the Journey

In the second phase, we used data mapping techniques to create a visual representation of the patient's journey. Using process mapping tools, we enabled everyone involved in the different steps of the journey to see the overall picture of patient care and understand how complicated the journey can be for patients.

Step 3: Creation of a Patient Journey Model

The final phase of this patient journey analysis study focused on the creation of a patient journey model to analyze factors impacting patient journeys and drug performance in the real world.

Want to lead the way in patient care, improve patient satisfaction, and become a thought leader in healthcare? Schedule a FREE solution demo to learn how our solutions can help you gain a winning edge.

Patient journey analysis enabled the pharma company to:

Reduce the risk of frequent surgeries

Created a validation framework to understand the efficacy of clinical trials

Gain in-depth insights on drug performance in the real world as compared to ideal settings

We don't just offer unique insights but deliver those insights in a useful way through our smart analytics solutions that can be integrated seamlessly into your existing work?ows. Request more information from our analytics experts.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005438/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us