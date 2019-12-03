Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MEUG LN) Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Europe (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 132.4076 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 11620275 CODE: MEUG LN ISIN: FR0010261198 ISIN: FR0010261198 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUG LN Sequence No.: 32939 EQS News ID: 927031 End of Announcement EQS News Service

