Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1K023 ISIN: DE000A1K0235 Ticker-Symbol: SMHN 
Xetra
03.12.19
14:56 Uhr
11,180 Euro
-0,220
-1,93 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
SUESS MICROTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUESS MICROTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,140
11,200
14:56
11,140
11,220
14:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SUESS MICROTEC
SUESS MICROTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SUESS MICROTEC SE11,180-1,93 %