Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist (SGQE LN) Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG European Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 112.9126 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 326222 CODE: SGQE LN ISIN: LU0959210278 ISIN: LU0959210278 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQE LN Sequence No.: 32986 EQS News ID: 927125 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 03, 2019 08:46 ET (13:46 GMT)