Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CLMU LN) Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.8605 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2510500 CODE: CLMU LN ISIN: LU1563454310 ISIN: LU1563454310 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMU LN Sequence No.: 33032 EQS News ID: 927217 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 03, 2019 08:48 ET (13:48 GMT)