Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (ACWU LN) Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI All Country World UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 214.9195 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 235131 CODE: ACWU LN ISIN: LU1829220133 ISIN: LU1829220133 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ACWU LN Sequence No.: 33078 EQS News ID: 927311 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2019 08:49 ET (13:49 GMT)