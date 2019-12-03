Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc (KRWL LN) Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Korea UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 51.6868 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1574753 CODE: KRWL LN ISIN: LU1900066975 ISIN: LU1900066975 Category Code: NAV TIDM: KRWL LN Sequence No.: 33093 EQS News ID: 927341 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 03, 2019 08:50 ET (13:50 GMT)