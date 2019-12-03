Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF) ("the Company"), a company also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. CEO of the Company, Tony Busseri, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's substantial revenues for the third quarter, and asked if this is the result of their recent acquisition of PCS Mobile. Busseri expressed his excitement for the Company's third quarter financials, which resulted in a total of $8.7 million in revenue and $744,000 of EBITDA, both numbers in Canadian dollars. "This is about a large number of contracts with no one large material order," said Busseri, adding that a significant portion of these contracts involve recurring revenue. "We've had all of 100 days of integrating PCS mobile," explained Busseri, adding that this partnership has yet to reach its full potential. "There's a lot more that we can do," said Busseri.

Jolly then noted the Company's EBITDA growth compared to previous quarters, and asked if this can be attributed to the PCS Mobile acquisition. Busseri confirmed that a significant portion of this growth was generated by the acquisition. "We have an improved way to go to market, and that is by looking for ways to create great outcomes for our clients rather than just selling a product or one-time software solution," said Busseri. "We're really working with our clients to address their challenges," he added. "The step-up in EBITDA is attributed to the PCS acquisition, but it also links to the synergies we started to extract as a result of bringing the businesses together."

Busseri then elaborated on the Company's upcoming acquisition strategy. "We would love to buy another business similar to PCS Mobile, and I think you can expect that we'll look to execute on that in 2020," said Busseri, adding that the Company is also looking to acquire intellectual property to augment their software development. "Expect from us to grow acquisitively. We are definitely pursuing $100+ million in revenue," said Busseri. "We're looking to dramatically increase the size of our business."

To close the interview, Busseri elaborated on the increased potential of the Company, especially considering their recent decision to transition into a more diversified business. "We're a very different business than we were 18 months ago," said Busseri. "We have an expertise in growing through M&A, and I think you can expect us to continue to do that and pursue those excellent outcomes - not just for our clients, but also our shareholders," closed Busseri.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc., also operating under the tradenames GroupMobile and PCS Mobile is an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. Route1 delivers exceptional client outcomes through real-time secure delivery of actionable intelligence to decision makers, whether it be in a manufacturing plant, in-theater or in a university parking lot. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

