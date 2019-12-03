Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWL LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:53 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.1506 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 35932375 CODE: LCWL LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWL LN Sequence No.: 33059 EQS News ID: 927271 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2019 08:53 ET (13:53 GMT)