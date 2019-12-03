Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist (SWIM LN) Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor $ Floating Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.1137 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1095100 CODE: SWIM LN ISIN: LU1571051751 ISIN: LU1571051751 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 33034 EQS News ID: 927221 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 03, 2019 08:54 ET (13:54 GMT)