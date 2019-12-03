Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (UTIW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Utilities TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 262.1486 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 37930 CODE: UTIW LN ISIN: LU0533034632 ISIN: LU0533034632 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UTIW LN Sequence No.: 32979 EQS News ID: 927111 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2019 08:57 ET (13:57 GMT)