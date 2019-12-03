Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2019 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.9227 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99805143 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 32965 EQS News ID: 927083 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2019 08:58 ET (13:58 GMT)