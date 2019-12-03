Technavio has been monitoring the global spa market and the market is poised to grow by USD 34.41 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The market is driven by the brand positioning enabling premium pricing for spa services. In addition, the personalization of spa services is anticipated to further boost the growth of the spa market.

Vendors are focusing on providing premium wellness programs and treatments, which help to promote their brand for the exclusive nature of services offered. These services are categorized depending on the use of technology-based treatments and services, superior facilities, and location. These vendors engage in several brand positioning strategies and advertisement campaigns to increase awareness for their services. Thus, the brand positioning, which in turn enables premium pricing for spa services is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Spa Market Companies:

HOT SPRINGS RESORT SPA

HOT SPRINGS RESORT SPA is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various segments such as Mineral baths, Signature tubs, Others. The company offers spa services such as mineral baths, body treatments, and massage therapy.

Lanserhof

Lanserhof is headquartered in Austria and offers products through the following business units: RESORT LANS AUSTRIA, RESORT TEGERNSEE GERMANY, and LANS MEDICUM HAMBURG GERMANY. The company offers sensitive detoxification, sports-science-based performance, and other services.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, APAC, Other International, and Unallocated corporate. The company offers spa services such as hydrotherapy, massage, microdermabrasion, body treatments, couple treatments, and other services.

Massage Envy Franchising

Massage Envy Franchising is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Massage and stretch, and Skin care. The company provides services such as chemical peel treatment, 60-minute men's facial session, 60-minute anti-acne back facial session, and other services.

Rancho La Puerta

Rancho La Puerta is headquartered in Mexico and offers products through the following business segments: Activities, Spa, and Well-Being. The company offers spa services such as New Xocolatl Skin Replenishment Treatment, The New Detox Massage, Ranch remedy wrap, Back Facial, Scalp Treatment, Hot Riverstone Massage, and others.

Spa Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Day/club/salon spa

Hotel/resort spa

Destination spa

Medical spa

Others

Spa Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 2023)

Americas

APAC

EMEA

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

