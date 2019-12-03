The Abu Dhabi-based clean energy group has entered into a formal agreement with an investment fund to develop 400 MW of PV capacity in Armenia, with a projected investment of up to $320 million.Masdar and the Armenian National Interests Fund (ANIF) cemented their plans to cooperate this past weekend in Abu Dhabi by entering into a formal agreement to develop 400 MW of solar PV capacity in Armenia, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in July. ANIF, a state-owned foreign direct investment vehicle, said that the deal with the United Arab Emirates-based clean energy developer ...

