SpendEdge has been monitoring the global pharma plant machinery and equipment market and the market is poised to experience spend growth of more than USD 80 billion between 2019-2024 at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages.

The global regulatory framework mandated the usage of 2D barcoding and RFID tags in the manufacturing and packaging of drug products for remote monitoring of packages. This will act as one of the chief growth drivers in the pharma plant machinery equipment market. Supply chain traceability is gradually gaining prominence which is creating the requirement for data management and cybersecurity in the drug manufacturing process. This requirement will contribute to spend growth in the pharma plant machinery and equipment market during the forecast period.

To be at par with the standards of the highly regulated markets, drug manufacturers in APAC are taking strides to upgrade their manufacturing facilities. This will create significant spend opportunities in the pharma plant machinery and equipment market in APAC. With the regulatory leash tightening around the drug manufacturing enterprises, buyers are being compelled to adopt the latest pharma plant machinery and equipment as the usage of conventional plant machinery and equipment has high chances of non-adherence to the DSCSA in terms of serialization. This will drive a significant amount of investments into the pharma plant machinery and equipment market in the US.

Insights into the market pricing trends

The necessity to upgrade product development to provide quality products and to develop machinery for additive manufacturing of drugs will result in a substantial hike in the R&D expenses for pharma plant machinery and equipment suppliers.





The supply market is undergoing consolidation which is eschewing opportunities for regional suppliers because of their reducing supplier synergies and geographical reach. According to the pharma plant machinery and equipment price trends, this supply market trend will continue during the forecast period and will consequently lead to a rise in prices.

Insights into the supply market that will have potential impacts on your procurement strategy

A majority of the leading pharma plant machinery and equipment suppliers are concentrated in Europe with Germany as the leading manufacturer of pharma plant machinery and equipment. Suppliers in the country are deepening their focus on manufacturing machinery that facilitates sterile production and aseptic filling procedures for drugs.





It is advised that buyers who operate in different geographic locations engage with global suppliers as they offer highly-efficient after-sales service compared with other suppliers. The availability of wide distribution facilities of global suppliers will help buyers reduce logistics costs. These suppliers have high R&D investments and offer customized machinery and equipment, which will help in meeting buyers' requirements efficiently.

Some of the top pharma plant machinery and equipment suppliers enlisted in this report

GEA Group AG

Merck Co. Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Sartorius AG

ACG

Bausch+Ströbel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbH Co. KG

