OutSystems honored the 2019 Low-Code Innovation Awards recipients at its NextStep conference series recently held in Denver and Amsterdam. Winners were named from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions and represent a wide variety of industries and innovative low-code use cases.

The OutSystems Innovation Awards recognize, honor, and celebrate the organizations and people that are using OutSystems to make IT dramatically more proactive, productive, and essential to creating business value and driving innovation.

This year's winners distinguished themselves in their respective categories, displaying unmatched innovation using the OutSystems platform. This year's Innovation Awards winners and categories are:

Best Digital Transformation

BRI Security, with OutSystems partner Phoenix Services

with OutSystems partner Phoenix Services Colliers International

EDP S.A. Energias de Portugal

Powerhouse Retail Solutions , with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean

, with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean Randon Implementos e Participacoes

Schneider Electric

Most Innovative Industry Solution

Chevron , with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean

, with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean Fujitsu GPMO , with OutSystems partner Providit

, with OutSystems partner Providit KBC Bank New York , with OutSystems partner Truewind

, with OutSystems partner Truewind Mercer Portugal , with OutSystems partner askblue

, with OutSystems partner askblue Randstad Brazil, with OutSystems partner Digital Alchimia

Most Business Impact

Banco Santander Consumer Portugal , with OutSystems partner KPMG

, with OutSystems partner KPMG GloboSAT

Granger Construction , with OutSystems partner Netlink

, with OutSystems partner Netlink Liberty Insurance

Obayashi Road Corp ., with OutSystems partner BlueMeme

., with OutSystems partner BlueMeme Sispro

ZS Associates, with OutSystems partner Netlink

Best Use of Emerging Technology

Analytics2Go , with OutSystems partner Digital Alchimia

, with OutSystems partner Digital Alchimia Jeronimo Martins , with OutSystems partner Truewind

, with OutSystems partner Truewind Wayne Brothers , with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean

, with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean Sys Manager

Best Legacy Modernization

CEABS Servicos

EDP Brasil , with OutSystems partner Mind Source Brasil

, with OutSystems partner Mind Source Brasil Prosegur Seguridad , with OutSystems partner Babel

, with OutSystems partner Babel ShawCor , with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean

, with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean Surbana Technologies

Western Australia Department of Health, with OutSystems partner Kiandra

Mobile Excellence

Astra Credit Companies , with OutSystems partner Ifabula Digital Kreasi

, with OutSystems partner Ifabula Digital Kreasi CommunO2

FWD Philippines

GEMS Education , with OutSystems partner Enterprise Touch

, with OutSystems partner Enterprise Touch Pathway Vet Alliance, with OutSystems partner Truewind

Highest Return on Investment

Landus Cooperative , with OutSystems partner Persistent Systems

, with OutSystems partner Persistent Systems MN Services, with OutSystems partner IG&H

Best User Experience

Lucro , with OutSystems partner Truewind

, with OutSystems partner Truewind Sompo Seguros

Sakata Seeds , with OutSystems partner CTC

, with OutSystems partner CTC Thinkmoney

Fastest Time to Market

JTC Corporation

Medtronic, with OutSystems partner Noesis

with OutSystems partner Noesis New York Life , with OutSystems partner Sense Corp

, with OutSystems partner Sense Corp OrthoBanc , with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean

, with OutSystems partner Do iT Lean Wheels

In its eighth year, OutSystems Innovation Awards winners are selected from customers using the OutSystems platform in innovative and digitally transformative ways. This year's crop of Innovation Awards winners show how using OutSystems can transform businesses and generate unparalleled success.

"Our customers have reinvented their businesses, achieved unprecedented levels of ROI, and are innovating with no limits," said Carlos Alves, OutSystems Chief Customer Officer. "We are honored to hear these innovative use cases from our customers and recognize companies, partners, and individuals that use our low-code platform to enable enterprises of all sizes to transform their businesses."

About OutSystems Thousands of customers worldwide trust OutSystems, the number one low-code platform for rapid application development. Engineers with an obsessive attention to detail crafted every aspect of the OutSystems platform to help organizations build enterprise-grade apps and transform their business faster. OutSystems is the only solution that combines the power of low-code development with advanced mobile capabilities, enabling visual development of entire applications that easily integrate with existing systems. Visit us at www.outsystems.com, or follow us on Twitter @OutSystems or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/outsystems.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005657/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Ann Conrad, OutSystems (US)

+1 404-994-2614

ann.conrad@outsystems.com

or

Kyle Tildsley

outsystems@pancomm.com

+617 502 4300

or

Lotte Monster (Netherlands)

+316 13 96 52 23

lotte.monster@marcommit.nl

or

Catia Gil (Portugal)

+351 213 026 150

catia.gil@corpcom.pt

or

Michael Bartley (UK)

+44 (0) 1189 497736

michael@c8consulting.co.uk

or

Laveen Prakasan (Singapore/APAC)

+65 6721 9961

outsystems@hoffman.com

or

Julia Schreiber (DACH)

+49 3731 2070915

outsystems@moeller-horcher.de