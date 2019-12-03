Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its latest big data analytics engagement for a leading pharma company. This success story offers comprehensive insights on how big data analytics helped a pharma company to devise robust risk management strategies to make informed business decisions and gain a competitive edge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005617/en/

Electronic health records, drug prescriptions, and patient data sets can offer actionable insights if analyzed accurately, and who better than a big data expert can help you analyze these data sets? Request a FREE proposal to get started.

About the ClientThe client is a well-known pharmaceutical industry player with business units spread globally.

The client's challenges included:

Improving the accuracy of forecasts

Understanding drug consumption patterns

Analyzing larger data sets

According to the big data analytics experts at Quantzig, "The pharmaceutical industry is set to witness massive changes, due to advances in big data, which in turn, can help pharma companies to identify new opportunities, save money, and improve the drug discovery process."

Talk to our analytics experts for more information on how big data analytics solutions can help you make well-informed business decisions.

Quantzig's big data analytics engagement comprised of three-phases:

Step 1: Data Exploration

The first phase of this big data analytics engagement revolved around the use of advanced data mining techniques and analytics methodologies that focused on finding correlations that are not easily discoverable with in-house data sets.

Step 2: Prioritizing Data Sources

The second phase of this engagement focused on prioritizing data sources based on the use cases. This helped them identify new segments of data and analyze customer behavior and preferences.

Want to lead the way in patient care, enhance drug discovery, and become a thought leader in the pharma sector? Schedule a FREE solution demo to learn how our solutions can help you gain a winning edge.

Step 3: Creation of a Risk Management Strategy

The final phase of the study focused on the creation of a risk management strategy to identify and prevent drug counterfeiting from degrading the overall business value.

Want detailed insights? Read the complete case study here: http://bit.ly/2rKShNT

Big data analytics helped the pharma company to:

Measure and monitor drug performance

Analyze market demand data

Analyze the effectiveness of drugs

We don't just offer big data analytics services but customize the services to help you seamlessly integrate those insights into your existing work?ows. Request more information from our analytics experts.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005617/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us