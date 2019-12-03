

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor North America reported that its sales for the month of November 2019 were 207,857 vehicles, an increase of 9.2 percent on a volume basis and up 5.0 percent on a daily selling rate basis compared to November 2018.



Toyota division posted sales of 177,764 vehicles, an increase of 8.4 percent on a volume basis and 4.2 percent on a daily selling rate basis.



Total Toyota division car sales increased 8.6 percent. Total Toyota division SUV sales increased 14.1 percent.



Lexus division posted sales of 30,093 vehicles, an increase of 13.8 percent on a volume basis and 9.4 percent on a daily selling rate basis.



