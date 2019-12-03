CP Kelco U.S., Inc.: CP Kelco Announces New Distribution Agreement with IMCD Brasil

ATLANTA, Dec. 03, 2019,a global leader of nature-based ingredient solutions, is announcing a new distribution agreement with IMCD Brasil to serve the Brazilian market in Latin America. Effective January 1, 2020, IMCD Brasil will be the company's strategic distributor in Brazil for CP Kelco's pectin, gellan gum, carrageenan, xanthan gum and diutan gum for use in a wide range of foods, beverages and consumer and industrial products.



"We are pleased to extend our strategic distribution alliance with IMCD in North America to the Brazilian market," said James Schkade, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial at CP Kelco. "As the food, beverage and personal care industries increasingly seek naturally derived, clean-label ingredients for their new product formulations, we anticipate strong growth across a wide variety of applications. We look forward to collaborating with IMCD Brasil's sales, technical and customer service teams to serve local customers with high efficiency and agility and to expand our market coverage."

"Partnering with a demonstrated innovation leader such as CP Kelco aligns with IMCD's efforts to offer our customers world-class products and innovative technical solutions," said Nicolas Kaufmann, Managing Director, IMCD Brasil. "IMCD's technical sales experts are ready to explore new collaborations with our growing customer base within Brazil. We are already receiving a positive reception from the market with the news of adding CP Kelco's products to IMCD Brasil's portfolio."

The high-quality, functional ingredients in CP Kelco's nature-based portfolio provide stabilization, texture, suspension and viscosity for a variety of food, beverage, personal care and other consumer and industrial applications.

About CP Kelco

CP Kelco is a nature-based ingredient solutions company with over 85 years of experience working with food, beverage and consumer products manufacturers worldwide. We unlock nature-powered success by applying ingredient innovation and problem-solving to develop customized solutions that leverage our regional insights and meet manufacturers' goals to address consumer needs and preferences. What sets us apart:

Unique Portfolio. Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions.



Produces extensive range of high-quality, plant-based and fermentation-derived ingredients to formulate tailored solutions. Technical Excellence . Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities.



. Offers strong collaboration with a global team of scientists and applications experts, leveraging our regional state-of-the art R&D facilities. Sustainability. Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients.



Committed to providing responsibly sourced and produced ingredients. Market Insights. Understand market and consumer trends to help customers create relevant and innovative products.

Our key product lines include gellan gum, pectin, xanthan gum, carrageenan, diutan gum, cellulose gum/CMC, refined locust bean gum, microparticulated whey protein concentrate and our latest innovations, CELLULON Cellulose Liquid.

About IMCD N.V.

IMCD is a market-leader in the sales, marketing and distribution of speciality chemicals and food ingredients. Its result-driven professionals provide market-focused solutions to suppliers and customers across EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Americas, offering a range of comprehensive product portfolios, including innovative formulations that embrace industry trends.

Listed at Euronext, Amsterdam (IMCD), IMCD realised revenues of € 2,379 million in 2018 with more than 2,800 employees in over 47 countries on 6 continents. IMCD's dedicated team of technical and commercial experts work in close partnership to tailor best in class solutions and provide value through expertise for around 43,000 customers and a diverse range of world class suppliers.

To find out more about IMCD, please visit www.imcdgroup.com .

