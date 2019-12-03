Earthquake Retrofit in Los Angeles is Now Available at Argueta Construction

The Soft Retrofit Services Will Help Homeowners Meet the Requirements of the Area's Mandatory Retrofit Program

MONTEREY PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2019 / The founders of Argueta Construction are pleased to announce that they are now offering earthquake retrofit in Los Angeles to address the urgency of this (matter for both their established and new clients.

To learn more about Argueta Construction and the services that they offer their valued clients, including earthquake reinforcement and more, please visit http://www.thebluebook.com/iProView/265491/argueta-construction/general-contractors/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the expansion of Argueta Construction's services to include soft retrofit for their clients was inspired by the reality of possible earthquakes in California and more specifically Los Angeles and the surrounding areas.

"We feel it is very important to make sure all residents and commercial building owners have met the proper earthquake retrofit requirements as mandated by the state for the safety of all those who reside in southern California," the spokesperson noted. Argueta Construction hopes to help all affected residents who need soft retrofit in Los Angeles, but who don't always have the resources to comply.

"Please call us at and set up your appointment for a free estimate. The safety of your business and your family is number one."

In addition to helping people stay safer, the earthquake retrofit services also allows their clients to be in compliance with new earthquake-related laws. In November 2015, the City of Los Angeles signed into law the Mandatory Retrofit Program under Ordinance 183893, requiring the retrofitting of wood-frame apartment buildings to better withstand a major earthquake.

Since they first opened for business, Argueta Construction has earned a well-deserved outstanding reputation for specializing in all types of residential and commercial remodeling, including special projects and new construction.

"We are a dedicated team exceeding industry standards and are committed to go above and beyond for each and every client," the spokesperson noted.

At Argueta Construction, they specialize in all types of residential and commercial remodeling as well as earthquake reinforcement, retrofit, which includes special projects and new construction. They have been serving communities in the Greater Los Angeles area for over 20 years. Providing construction services for the past two decades, Argueta Construction has learned the practice, theory and the spirit of the trade. Their vast and varied experience means they have achieved a level of proficiency which enables them to offer professional and reliable services at reasonable rates. For more information, please visit https://arguetaconstruction.com/.

