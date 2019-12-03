

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKF, DLAKY) said Tuesday that its Supervisory Board has decided to realign the Executive Board of the company, effective 1 January 2020. It will expand the Executive Board to include the board-level position 'Customer & Corporate Responsibility'. 'Eurowings' will no longer be managed as a separate board-level division. The Supervisory Board also approved the planned sale of the LSG Group's European business to Gategroup.



The company said it will expand the Executive Board to include the board-level position 'Customer & Corporate Responsibility'. It appointed Christina Foerster, who is CEO of Brussels Airlines, to the board for this task. She will be three years in the the board.



Christina Foerster will assume responsibility for product management, the future catering interface and marketing.



Harry Hohmeister has been appointed as head of the 'Commercial Passenger Airlines' division. Harry will be responsible for the coordination of network planning, revenue management, distribution and sales for all of the group's passenger airlines.



Thorsten Dirks will assume new responsibility as Chief Officer 'IT, Digital & Innovation.'



The company noted that 'Eurowings' will no longer be managed as a separate board-level division. Eurowings has now established itself as an important division of the group and the third-largest point-to-point airline in Europe.



Bettina Volkens, who was previously responsible for 'HR & Legal' on the Executive Board, will leave the company on 31 December 2019.



The 'HR & Legal' department will be headed by Michael Niggemann, CFO of Swiss International Airlines. He was also appointed to the Executive Board for three years today.



Separately, Deutsche Lufthansa said that its Supervisory Board approved the planned sale of the LSG Group's European business to Switzerland's Gategroup. The contract will be finalized and signed in the coming days.



On 26th November, Lufthansa said on Tuesday that it agreed to sell its LSG catering division's European operations to Switzerland's Gategroup, as part of plans to focus on its airline business.



