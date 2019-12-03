Clarifai Named a "Vision-ary" Leader in Computer Vision Platforms report

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarifai was named as a leader in The Forrester New WaveTM: Computer Vision Platforms, Q4 2019 report. The company is focused on driving business solutions for commercial and public sector clients using machine learning to create a full Artificial Intelligence platform with industry-leading computer vision capabilities.

Clarifai was described as a "Vision-ary" Leader in Forrester's evaluation of the 11 most significant computer vision companies in this emerging market. The computer vision companies were ranked based on 10 criteria. Clarifai received a differentiated rating, the highest score possible, in 5 out of 10 criteria, including capabilities, pretrained models, vision, roadmap, and market approach.

"To be recognized as a computer vision leader by one of the top research companies is both exciting and humbling," says Matthew Zeiler, CEO of Clarifai. "We recently celebrated Clarifai's sixth birthday and it's amazing to see how we've grown both in our computer vision capabilities and our broader AI platform. We're proud of what we've accomplished and look forward to helping our customers achieve their business goals with our platform."



About Clarifai

Clarifai is a Machine Learning as a Service platform using Artificial Intelligence to address critical business needs. We offer an enterprise-level platform designed to interpret images and videos, returning insights used to reduce operational expenses, increase growth and provide an optimal customer experience. Our platform allows for streamlined data collection and efficient training, testing and deployment of customized applications.

