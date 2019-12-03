Marion, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - December 3, 2019) - Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW), (greeneconcepts.com) ("Greene Concepts" or the "Company") announced that SpinLabel Technologies, Inc. of Boca Raton, Florida is proud to announce a manufacturing agreement with Mammoth Ventures Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Greene Concepts Inc. SpinLabel Technologies, Inc. has a patented dual label system made up of both an inner and outer label. The rotating label system used to make SpinWater bottles.

Greene Concepts Inc. through it's subsidiary Mammoth Ventures Inc. owns a bottled water manufacturing facility that has agreed to install labeling equipment necessary to produce SpinWater bottles. This partnership will allow Mammoth Ventures to provide a SpinWater bottling solution to service the southeast, mid-atlantic and northeast private labeled water market. SpinLabel is expecting SpinWater production at the Mammoth bottled water facility to reach a minimum of 250,000 cases per year within 2 years.

In addition to offering complete SpinWater product within these areas, Mammoth and SpinLabel are also discussing the opportunity to pre-label SpinWater bottles to supply various water filling facilities around the globe. Supplying SpinWater empty bottles to regional water facilities who would then fill, cap and fulfill to their local customers enables Mammouth to expand its sales potential globally. This supply chain engineering between SpinLabel, Mammoth and the regional bottling facility reduces overall logistic costs and increases profit margins at each tier.

"SpinLabel is a unique, innovative labeling technology that utilizes a stationary inner label and a rotating outer label that has a see-through window revealing the contents of the inner label thereby providing up to 90% more label space. A SpinWater private-label customer has the ability to offset the cost of customized water by utilizing the inner label space to sell advertising. The revenue generated by ad sales not only offsets the cost of manufacturing but also allows for free distribution of the private-branded water. What was once a convenience cost to a customized water customer, is now a revenue generating profit tool. The advertiser benefits from the unique and engaging way to get their message in customers hands, while also capturing valuable customer information"

"SpinWater turns a commodity, like bottled water, into a powerful marketing, advertising and data collection tool. Leveraging scannable QR codes, and text responders within the ads SpinWater provides a simple solution for a complex problem by delivering advertisements directly to the target user. SpinWater invites the customers to interact with the label using their mobile phone which then generates both data collection and foot traffic to the advertiser. "SpinWater bypasses the usual advertising chaos and noise by delivering an advertiser message directly to potential customers," says Alan Shugarman, President & CEO of SpinLabel Technologies, Inc.

Shugarman says, "SpinWater is just the beginning, since a SpinLabel can be used on everything from foods, beverages, bottles, cans and even cups. With the 2015 Smart Labels initiative being adopted by tens of thousands of companies driving the need for more label space over the next 5 to 10 years, we believe SpinLabel Technologies, Inc. is well positioned to become a leader in the labeling space with its unique, patented labeling system. SpinLabel is very excited to be partnering with Mammoth for manufacturing SpinWater starting in January 2020."

Karen Howard, who recently stepped down as CEO of Greene Concepts to focus her attention on the growth of business opportunities for Mammoth as its Chief Innovation Officer states, "SpinWater is only the beginning for the Mammoth & SpinLabel partnership. The rotating label system can be used across various consumer packaged goods industries. By mimicking the "pre-labeled" SpinWater model across these various market channels, Mammoth & SpinLabel are already discussing expansion possibilities to supply Spin-Capable containers that service industries such as food, beverages, supplements, nutraceuticals and many more. We are excited to be chosen for the partnership and anticipate several additional revenue streams for Mammoth Ventures."

Bottle Video:

https://youtu.be/TDJuC4fHlcY

Safe Harbor

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Greene Concepts Inc. Corporate Contact:

Investor Relations

info@mammothventuresinc.com

Lenny Greene

lenny@greeneconcepts.com

844-889-2837 Extension 700

SpinLabel Technologies Inc. Corporate Contact:

Alan E. Shugarman

President & CEO

SpinLabel Technologies, Inc.

info@spinlabels.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/50337