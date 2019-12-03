CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company announces that on 03 December 2019 the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) were issued ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), as set out below, pursuant to the exercise of options under the Company's 2016 Sharesave scheme at an option price of £2.3996 ("Options").

PDMR Number of Shares Jeffrey More 3,750 Jason Sahota 3,750 Alistair Hardie 3,750

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jeffrey More 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.3996 3,750

d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (Single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Sahota 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.3996 3,750

d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (Single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-03

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Alistair Hardie 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive, CEGA Group b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Charles Taylor plc b) LEI 2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument





Identification code Ordinary shares of 1p each





GB0001883718

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £2.3996 3,750

d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume

-Price

N/A (Single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 2019-12-03 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

03 December 2019