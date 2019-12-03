CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, December 3
Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")
NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING
The Company announces that on 03 December 2019 the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) were issued ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), as set out below, pursuant to the exercise of options under the Company's 2016 Sharesave scheme at an option price of £2.3996 ("Options").
|PDMR
|Number of Shares
|Jeffrey More
|3,750
|Jason Sahota
|3,750
|Alistair Hardie
|3,750
The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jeffrey More
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (Single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-12-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jason Sahota
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Group Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (Single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-12-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Alistair Hardie
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive, CEGA Group
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Charles Taylor plc
|b)
|LEI
|2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 1p each
GB0001883718
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Exercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme.
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
|Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (Single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2019-12-03
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
For more information, please contact:
Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666
Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437
Charles Taylor plc
03 December 2019