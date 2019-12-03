Anzeige
CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London, December 3

Charles Taylor plc ("the Company")

NOTIFICATION OF DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDING

The Company announces that on 03 December 2019 the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMR) were issued ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company ("Shares"), as set out below, pursuant to the exercise of options under the Company's 2016 Sharesave scheme at an option price of £2.3996 ("Options").

PDMRNumber of Shares
Jeffrey More3,750
Jason Sahota3,750
Alistair Hardie3,750

The relevant notifications set out below are provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJeffrey More
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor Insurance Services (IOM) Limited
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.39963,750

d)		Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (Single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-12-03
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJason Sahota
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusGroup Chief Information Officer and Chief Executive Officer, Charles Taylor InsureTech
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.39963,750

d)		Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (Single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-12-03
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameAlistair Hardie
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive, CEGA Group
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameCharles Taylor plc
b)LEI2138009V1NHVCXIQ6V62
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		Ordinary shares of 1p each


GB0001883718
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Options over Shares under the 2016 Sharesave scheme.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.39963,750

d)		Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price
N/A (Single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction2019-12-03
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)

For more information, please contact:

Robert Davison - Group Company Secretary- 02076805666

Chisom Onita - Group Deputy Company Secretary - 02075227437

Charles Taylor plc

03 December 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire