

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce (CRM) released its Cyber Week insights, unveiling a record $31 billion in U.S. Cyber Week digital commerce revenue, up 15 percent from 2018.



It said retailers leveraged advances in artificial intelligence (AI), mobile and social to get shoppers to start early, despite a shorter holiday shopping season.



Insights revealed that the U.S. Thanksgiving Day e-commerce revenue rose 16 percent, Black Friday e-commerce revenue rose 14 percent, while it was up 11 percent on Cyber Monday.



The artificial intelligence drove up to 9 percent of global digital orders on Thanksgiving.



The Mobile devices globally drove 73 percent of all digital traffic and 55 percent of all orders across Cyber Week.



