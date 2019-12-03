Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest competitive intelligence engagement for a specialty chemicals company. This success story provides comprehensive insights into how Infiniti's competitive intelligence engagement helped a specialty chemicals company based out of Central Europe to efficiently manage supply-demand mismatch issues and deliver high-quality products to consumers. Also, this article explains in detail the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client increase their market share by 27% in the span of one year.

The key challenges faced by the client include:

Keeping pace with changing product portfolios

Forecasting product demand in advance and managing supply-demand mismatch issues

Devising tailored product and service offerings

Differentiating product and service offerings based on consumers' needs and demands

Understanding competitors' business strategies and identifying business gaps

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution comprised of:

Competitor analysis study to analyze the top companies in the European specialty chemicals industry. This phase of the engagement also involved benchmarking the client's product offerings, marketing strategies, and capabilities with that of their competitors.

Competitive pricing analysis to analyze the different pricing strategies in the European specialty chemicals market.

Demand management study to accurately predict, plan, and manage the client's supply chain processes.

Competitive benchmarking analysis to compare the client's offerings with that of their competitors

The competitive intelligence solution helped the specialty chemicals company to:

Track competitor's business processes and identify areas of differentiation

Better plan supply chain activities and processes

Capitalize on profitable market opportunities and increase sales

Enhance product quality and strengthen brand value

Enhance market share by 27%

