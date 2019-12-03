Horizon's HAP1 cell line to be integrated in the HPA Cell Atlas program

Knockout cell models from Horizon chosen based on consistency and reproducibility demonstrated in validation studies

Agreement will expand open access resource, supporting genetic research globally

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon"), a global leader in the application of gene editing and gene modulation for cell line engineering, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with The Human Protein Atlas (HPA). HPA has selected Horizon's CRISPR-edited knockout cell models to further expand the knowledge available in its Cell Atlas program, to advance our understanding of the genetic drivers of disease. Knockout cell models offer the possibility for an enhanced validation of antibodies based on genetic strategies, because the complete absence of the targeting protein correlates with a complete loss of signal for specific antibodies. Adding more validation data for the HPA's antibodies will increase the reliability of the Cell Atlas and thereby help users find the most-trustworthy tools for their research.

The HPA, a Sweden-based program, was founded in 2003 with the aim of mapping all the human proteins in cells, tissues and organs. The growing information database of HPA is available as open access to scientists in academia and industry in order to explore the human proteome. The Horizon cell models will be integrated specifically within the HPA Cell Atlas program, which details the subcellular localization of proteins in single human cells, providing high-resolution insights into molecular mechanisms. Initially, HPA researchers will utilize 500 of Horizon's CRISPR-edited knockout cell models as part of large-scale protein expression and imaging studies.

Professor Emma Lundberg, responsible for the HPA Cell Atlas program, explained: "Horizon has over a decade of experience in gene editing, and a well-established reputation for providing CRISPR-edited knockout cell models. We have previously used Horizon's cell lines in our high throughput imaging processes with great success. Using a validated gene-edited cell line where all cell models have the same background will be key to maximizing efficiency and achieving data reproducibility."

Terry Pizzie, CEO, Horizon Discovery, said: "Having contributed to several thousands of publications in the field of human biology and disease, the HPA is a highly regarded knowledge provider and an expert in the field of molecular mechanisms of the human cell. We are delighted to partner with HPA to provide the robust research tools required to extend their database, and we are proud to be contributing to the expansion of this renowned open access resource for both academia and industry."

