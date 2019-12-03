Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 621 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
03.12.2019 | 17:16
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, December 3

SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED

LEI: 213800EVV1YZ6N5CYA85

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

03 December 2019

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)NameStephen Bligh
b)Position / statusNon-Executive Director
c)Initial notification / amendmentInitial
2.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares
GB00B01HM147
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
53.20 pence per share36,000
d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

100,000
e)Date of the transaction03 December 2019
f)Place of the transactionLondon
g)CurrencyGBP - British Pound

Enquiries
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255, Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

+44 (0)1481 745001

© 2019 PR Newswire