Auspicious Fiction Debuts Showcased in LibraryBub Selection for December

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub is the industry's first service dedicated to making vibrant connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, the bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska, the core commitment of LibraryBub, which has been working with all major libraries since 2015, is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.

The December list of praiseworthy books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications are highly regarded by independent critics and are quickly proving popular with devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. The cream of the selected books are award winners within the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Novelist Sandra Cisneros reveals how the library introduced her to something she didn't know she needed as a child. She recalls, "My house was filled with the frenzy of nine people, most of them under the age of 5... I could not believe a building existed where talking was outlawed! In my home, if you didn't shout, you didn't get heard. But here was a house of books, quiet as sunlight; a place where I could read and think, and most importantly, nurture my imagination... The world easily overwhelms me. I first noticed I needed silence when I made my first visit to the library." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska is delighted to support them in that role.

Below is December's selection by category.

FICTION

Literature & Fiction

Girl with a Future by Parker Ames ISBN: 978-1989718001

Painted Oxen by Thomas Lloyd Qualls ISBN: 978-1947003361

Saint Agnes' Garden by Diana Klueh ISBN: 978-1480990500

You Can See More from Up Here by Mark Guerin ISBN: 978-1936135714

Mystery & Thriller

Amish under Fire (Book Two of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987920

Undercover Amish (Book One of the Covert Police Detectives Unit series) by Ashley Emma ISBN: 978-1732987913

Odell's Fall by Norman Bacal ISBN: 978-1988025438

Turkey Shoot: he might not be the terrorist you expected by Geoffrey Dutton ISBN: 978-1642372953

Romance

Love is Crazy: Lessons in Love by Love Guru Uma ISBN: 978-1387463480

Children's

Grammy! Grammy! and the Magic Hat by Mary Byrne Hoffmann ISBN: 978-1732526563

Not Especially Special by Katie Savage ISBN: 978-0692943625

The Plastic Pollution Adventure (Book One of the Rescue Elves series) by Monty J. McClaine ISBN: 978-1973899525

NON-FICTION

Business

Designed to Win: what every business needs to know to go truly global (DHL's 50 years) by Po Chung ISBN: 978-1943386505

Biographies & Memoirs

Crossing the Hall: exposing an American divide by Lori Wojtowicz ISBN: 978-1733781008

The Least Likely Criminal by Cindy McDonald with Jeni Grossman ISBN: 978-1949161007

The Secret Life of a Weight Obsessed Woman by Iris Ruth Pastor ISBN: 978-0965283236

Education

College Bound: conversations to help your teen through high school by Melanie Prather Studer ISBN: 978-1070858074

Homeschoolers Are Not Hermits by Kathy Oaks ISBN: 978-1732273108

Self-Help

If You Loved Yourself, What Would You Do Now? by Eilat Aviram ISBN: 978-1082334641

Organizing Your Home with Sort and Succeed by Darla Demorrow ISBN: 978-0983372325

Injury Free: mental training for elite athletes by Richard Maloney ISBN: 978-1950367238

Travel

The Affordable Flight Guide by Jen Ruiz ISBN: 978-1732282902

Jennifer Geist, of Brick Mantel Books, an indie publisher based in Indiana, was impressed by how the LibraryBub press release concerning Kate Kort's novel Laika "was picked up by major news outlets, increasing the marketing reach". She was delighted to report that "LibraryBub helped us get Laika in front of librarians. We noticed an immediate jump in our Amazon sales rank, and we look forward to seeing how many librarians order it later during their purchasing periods."

