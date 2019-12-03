Atlas Biotechnologies Inc.: Atlas Announces Partnership with University of Alberta for Medical Cannabis Studies

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. ("Atlas" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its partnership with the University of Alberta ("University") for research on the use of cannabis in treating three ailments. Atlas is proud to donate nearly $300,000 over the next two years to fund three research studies by the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry and the Department of Pharmacology. Atlas would like to thank Dr. Ross T. Tsuyuki, the passionate researchers undertaking these studies, and the University of Alberta for working with Atlas to make these research studies possible.



Beginning in early 2020, the Atlas donation will fund three research studies. The studies will observe the effects of medical cannabis, particularly certain compounds derived from cannabis and their efficacy for treatment. We expect that these studies will also serve to open the door to future clinical trials.

The University of Alberta will begin research by studying the effects of cannabis on mice through the following studies:

Dr. Anna Taylor and Dr. Bradley Kerr will be assessing the efficacy of cannabidiol (CBD) and other cannabinoids in treating pain in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients

Dr. Simonetta Sipione will study the efficacy of cannabinoids in treating Huntington's disease and neuroinflammation

Dr. Elena Posse de Chaves will study the disease modifying effects of cannabinoids in Alzheimer's

Atlas and the University are hopeful that the data collected from these research studies will translate into future clinical trials and will one day assist in the treatment of these diseases.



Dr. Ross T. Tsuyuki, Professor and Chair of the Department of Pharmacology, said "Because cannabis is now more accessible, people are touting it for all kinds of things, but without solid scientific evidence. We're excited about the opportunity to do some real science around it to understand how these compounds work and if they can be used to treat human disease."

Sheldon Croome, President & CEO of Atlas Biotechnologies Inc, notes "Atlas is excited to collaborate with Dr. Tsuyuki and the University of Alberta research teams to further the understanding of the potential uses and advantages of medical cannabis formulations in the treatment of many diseases. Atlas hopes that its donation will help those researchers find and demonstrate the potential benefits of treatment with medical cannabis and evaluate how patients using medical cannabis can receive the relief they need."

About Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. ("Atlas") and Atlas Growers Ltd.

Atlas Biotechnologies Inc. is based in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada and its wholly owned subsidiary, Atlas Growers Ltd., is federally licensed for cultivation and production of cannabis products, with a focus on medical use markets. Atlas currently operates a purpose-built 38,000 square foot Facility and laboratory where it expects to produce at least 5,000 kg of dried cannabis annually and also has in-house capacity to refine cannabis into pure, isolated cannabinoid concentrates as well as specialized medical formulations in large volumes. Short-term plans include expanding extraction operations to 200,000 kg annual capacity.

Atlas' controlled environment cultivation system is designed to maximize production of the highest consistency and quality of cannabis products for medical use applications. In addition, Atlas is heavily focused on research and development and continues to solidify research collaborations with some of the world's most prestigious post-secondary institutions. Atlas continues towards its' vision of improving lives by creating the world's most trusted cannabis products.

Atlas is also establishing a large-scale GMP-EU cannabis production and processing facility in Denmark. Atlas acquired the 170,000 square foot facility and received their cultivation license from the Danish Medicines Agency in September of 2019. This will allow rapid expansion to service its growing European and Asian market opportunities.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. When used in this document, words such as "intends", "plans", "anticipates", "potential", "expects" and "scheduled", are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of business, market and economic risks and uncertainties, and although Atlas believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Any number of factors can cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Atlas disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact: